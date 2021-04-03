World

China could have done more to aid world's Covid-19 response, top US health official says

03 April 2021 - 12:02 By Reuters
White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, on March 29 2020.
White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, on March 29 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Al Drago/ File photo

US coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the US and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to Covid-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus.

At a panel held by the Atlantic Council, a US think-tank, Birx said the US would have been more focused on identifying Covid-19 patients without symptoms if China has shared information about the frequency with which Covid-19 patients, particularly young people, are asymptomatic.

“I have to say if we had known about the level of asymptomatic spread, we would have all looked at this differently,” Birx said at the panel. “That’s usually the initial countries’ responsibility ... and I think that did delay across the board our ability to really see or look for this.”

Birx said that public health officials had originally assumed that only 15 to 20% of Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic when in fact that number is at least 40%.

“We were looking for people with symptoms. We should have looked for anyone who would have been exposed,” she said.

President Donald Trump has levelled blame at China for the outbreak, saying the country should have warned the world much sooner.

Birx added that the recent uptick in US cases has been worsened by high rates of transmission among people between 18 and 35.

“This is an age group that was so good and so disciplined in March and April, but when they saw people out and about on social media they all went out and about,” she said.

The US saw a 27% increase in new cases of Covid-19 in the week ended July 5 compared with the previous seven days.

READ MORE:

Data withheld from WHO team probing Covid-19 origins in China — Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organisation investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO ...
News
3 days ago

Covid-19 probably passed from bats, further studies required - WHO report

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.
News
4 days ago

Stop farming your ego and filling your pockets or there’ll be no end to pandemics

Dr Adam Cruise’s ‘It’s Not About the Bats’ highlights the role of humans in the creation of pandemics
News
4 days ago

Former CDC chief says he thinks Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab

The former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 likely escaped ...
News
1 week ago

'Our silence is complicity,' says Biden on anti-Asian violence

President Joe Biden deplored a surge in anti-Asian violence in the US after a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia, and asked all Americans to stand ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank takes nearly R20m from Guptas' Sahara & R225k from Mary Bushiri ... South Africa
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng withdraws as UKZN chancellor South Africa
  3. SA student debt is in a class of its own – and VCs won’t budge News
  4. WATCH | Emotions run high at SABC as colleagues bid farewell to each other South Africa
  5. Jeffrey the baboon still on the loose in Johannesburg, last spotted in Florida South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X