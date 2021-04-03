Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

Ministry of Justice Department of Prosecutorial Affairs Director-General Lin Jinn-tsun told reporters on Saturday that prosecutors had applied to the court to arrest the manager on charges of causing death by negligence and forged documents.

“Prosecutors will certainly step up investigation and understanding of the crimes or of other suspects involved in the case,” Lin said.

He told Reuters he expected the court to approve the arrest on Saturday.

Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors office, said prosecutors were at the scene collecting evidence.

Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train, which was relatively undamaged having come to a stop outside the tunnel, down the track and away from the site of a accident.

The more heavily damaged sections of the train remained mangled inside the tunnel, where fire department official Wu Liang-yun said there were likely more bodies.

“We're still carrying out rescue work,” he said.