France reports further rise in Covid-19 intensive care patients

Macron had hoped to steer France out of the pandemic without having to impose a third national lockdown that would further batter an economy still reeling from last year's slump.

But new strains of the virus have swept across France and much of Europe, amid a slower rollout of anti-Covid vaccines in the European Union than in some countries including Britain and the US.

Health authorities did not publish new case numbers on Saturday, citing a problem with the flow of data from some test results.

According to an Ifop poll of 1,021 people carried out online on April 1 and published on Sunday in Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper, a majority of French people expressed misgivings over the government's handling of the pandemic.

Fifty-eight percent of people said they did not trust the vaccination campaign would be carried out according to plan.

However, a majority of people, 51%, said they did plan to get a Covid-19 vaccine, with only 34% saying they would not. Another 15% said they had already been inoculated.

Macron has vowed to speed up France's vaccination campaign, and the defence ministry said late on Saturday that seven military hospitals would be mobilised from April 6 to administer doses.