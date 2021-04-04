World

Gunmen kidnap pastor during Facebook live church ceremony

04 April 2021 - 07:00 By Reuters
Gunmen kidnapped a Haitian pastor during a ceremony that was streamed live on Facebook.
Gunmen kidnapped a Haitian pastor during a ceremony that was streamed live on Facebook.
Image: Dado Ruvic

Gunmen kidnapped a Haitian pastor and three others during a ceremony that was streamed live on Facebook, media reported on Friday, with the footage widely shared on social media in a country plagued by soaring violence.

In the video, two choir members can be seen singing a hymn before they suddenly drop their mics and cower by the side of the altar. As piano music continues to play, a man wielding a rifle enters the screen and is seen taking them away.

The incident, streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Thursday evening, took place at the Seventh-day Adventist Gospel Kreyol Ministry Church in Diquini on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the Miami Herald newspaper.

Gregory M. Figaro, whose father, Greger Figaro, is the founder of the ministry, told the Miami Herald that eight to 10 gunmen arrived in two vehicles and kidnapped the pastor and three others, including a pianist.

"If this can happen, then anything is possible in the country because there is no respect for any institution, whether it's a church or school," Figaro said, according to the Miami Herald.

Haiti has been rocked by rising violence in recent years, especially by runaway kidnapping-for-ransom incidents which have paralyzed the economy and Haitian society.

READ MORE:

'I've learnt to be strong': KZN girl buried alive in church tragedy bounces back

When 14-year-old S’bani Phiri stands atop a mound of rubble and broken glass — the remains of an 8m section of  church wall that buried her when it ...
News
7 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Diakonia Council of Churches' beachfront Good Friday service

The Diakonia Council of Churches paid tribute to health workers on Good Friday.
News
1 day ago

Pope’s visit brings hope to Iraqi Christians after long martyrdom

The community, decimated by Islamist violence, is excitedly preparing for the unique occasion
World
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank takes nearly R20m from Guptas' Sahara & R225k from Mary Bushiri ... South Africa
  2. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa
  3. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  4. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  5. Former municipal manager arrested over 'R100m fraud' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X