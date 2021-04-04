World

Rapper DMX reported in grave condition in New York hospital

04 April 2021 - 11:06 By Reuters
Earl Simmons (C), also known as the rapper DMX.
Earl Simmons (C), also known as the rapper DMX.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to the celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard.

The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11pm. Friday. His publicist did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment on the singer, who has been a fixture in the music world since the 1990s. Reuters has not independently verified the news accounts.

The musician has been open about his struggles with illegal drug use and has spoken about entering rehab in 2019 after serving time in federal prison on a tax fraud conviction. A Manhattan federal court found that he failed to pay $1.7 million in taxes from 2000 to 2005, by shifting money among accounts belonging to managers and associates.

His debut album in 1998 “It's Dark and Hell is Hot,” was listed as number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the US and sold more than 5 million copies.

Along with his rap career, Simmons has starred in such films as the 1998 crime drama “Belly,” the 2000 action movie “Romeo Must Die,” and the 2003 heist film “Cradle 2 the Grave.”

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa
  3. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  4. Reserve Bank takes nearly R20m from Guptas' Sahara & R225k from Mary Bushiri ... South Africa
  5. Former municipal manager arrested over 'R100m fraud' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X