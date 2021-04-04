US puts J & J in charge of plant that botched Covid vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

The US has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday.

J & said it was “assuming full responsibility” of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May.

The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an e-mail, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has not been approved in the US, said it will work with President Joe Biden's administration to find an alternative site to produce its vaccine.