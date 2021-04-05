World

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing

05 April 2021 - 08:50 By Reuters
Rescue workers are on duty to rescue the ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021.
Rescue workers are on duty to rescue the ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Bangladesh ferry carrying about 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least five people dead and many more missing, officials said.

The ferry, which departed from Narayanganj district about 20km (12 mies) from Dhaka, was travelling to Munshiganj, police official Kabir Hossain said.

“The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing,” he said, adding some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.

The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown after the government announced a weeklong nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Bangladesh reported a record daily jump of 7,087 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its total number of cases to 637,364 with 9,266 deaths.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards.

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa
  4. Former municipal manager arrested over 'R100m fraud' South Africa
  5. Doubts about Eskom's bailout of South32 News

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X