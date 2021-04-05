Jordan says prince liaised with 'foreign parties' over plot to destabilise country

“Initial investigations showed these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country, but his majesty decided it was best to talk directly to Prince Hamza, to deal with it within the family,” he said.

Between 14 and 16 people had been arrested in connection with the plot, Safadi said.

Efforts were under way to resolve the crisis within the royal family, but Prince Hamza was not co-operative, he added. “It's a break from the traditions and values of the Hashemite family,” Safadi said.

The developments are likely to rock Jordan's image as an island of stability in the turbulent Middle East. King Abdullah removed Prince Hamza from his position as heir to the throne in 2004, in a move that consolidated his power.

Though he has been marginalised for years, Prince Hamza has angered the authorities by forging ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.

These people, members of loosely organised groups known as Herak which in addition to their domestic presence represent a vocal opposition based abroad, have recently called for protests against corruption in a country hard hit by Covid-19's impact on the economy.

Anger with the authorities over worsening living standards has in the past triggered major civil unrest. Jordan suffered its worst recession in decades last year as a result of the pandemic.