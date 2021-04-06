World

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence

06 April 2021 - 11:05 By Reuters
Medical workers, wearing protective gear, work in the intensive care unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, April 1, 2021.
Medical workers, wearing protective gear, work in the intensive care unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, April 1, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of Covid-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.

Worldwide Covid-19 deaths are rising once again, especially in Brazil and India. Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom and SA, along with public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.

According to a Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the global coronavirus death toll to reach 2 million. The next 1 million deaths were added in about three months.

Brazil is leading the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported and accounts for one in every four deaths worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.

The World Health Organisation acknowledged the nation's dire condition due to coronavirus, saying the country is in a very critical condition with an overwhelmed health care system.

“Indeed there is a very serious situation going on in Brazil right now, where we have a number of states in critical condition,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a briefing last Thursday, adding that many hospital intensive care units are more than 90% full.

India reported a record rise in Covid-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second nation after the US to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day.

India's worst-affected state, Maharashtra on Monday began shutting shopping malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants, and places of worship, as hospitals are being overrun by patients.

The European region, which includes 51 countries, has the highest total number of deaths at nearly 1.1 million.

Five European countries including the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Italy and Germany constitute about 60% of Europe's total coronavirus-related deaths.

The US has the highest number of deaths of any country at the world at 555,000 and accounts for about 19% of all deaths due to Covid-19 in the world. Cases have risen for the last three weeks but health officials believe the nation's rapid vaccination campaign may prevent a rise in deaths. A third of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

At least 370.3 million people or nearly 4.75% of the global population have received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, according to latest figures from research and data provider firm Our World in Data.

However, the World Health Organisation is urging countries to donate more doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines to help meet vaccination targets for the most vulnerable in poorer countries.

READ MORE:

Humans are playing Russian roulette with global public safety

China has banned trade in wildlife for human consumption, but medicinal wildlife farms are still allowed to operate
World
18 hours ago

Africa needs $12bn for vaccines to interrupt Covid-19 transmission -World Bank

The World Bank estimates that Africa would need about $12 billion for Covid-19 vaccines and their distribution to attain sufficient levels of ...
News
4 hours ago

ANALYSIS | Why you should still care about the AstraZeneca vaccine

SA's one million AstraZeneca doses have already been redistributed to 16 African countries, who received them eagerly to protect their health-care ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Covid-19 indicators spike in KwaNobuhle

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's public health department has warned of a possible Covid-19 flare-up in KwaNobuhle after waste water tests there ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  4. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X