WATCH | Kidnapping of pastor, choir caught on camera in Haiti
06 April 2021 - 11:10
Gunmen kidnapped a Haitian pastor and three others during a ceremony that was streamed live on Facebook on Thursday April 1. The video shows a gunman approaching the pastor and church members and leading them off the stage.
The church members were released 72 hours later.
Haiti is plagued by soaring violence and kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates operating across the country, which has paralysed its economy.
