AstraZeneca to flag possible blood clot side-effect of Covid-19 vaccine on labelling

07 April 2021 - 20:12 By Alistair Smout
AstraZeneca says it will include blood clotting as a side-effect on its labelling.
Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

AstraZeneca on Wednesday said it was working with European and British regulators to change the product information on its Covid-19 shot after authorities said they suspected possible brain blood clots were a rare side-effect of the shot.

"Both of these reviews reaffirmed the vaccine offers a high-level of protection against all severities of Covid-19 and that these benefits continue to far outweigh the risks," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

"However, they came to the view that these events have a possible link to the vaccine and requested they be listed as an extremely rare potential side effect ... AstraZeneca has been actively collaborating with the regulators to implement these changes to the product information."

Reuters

