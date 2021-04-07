G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are poised to back a $650bn (R9.46 trillion) boost in the IMF's emergency reserves on Wednesday and extend a freeze on debt payments as part of an effort to help developing countries still struggling to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The G20 gathering, taking place virtually on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, will also give US treasury secretary Janet Yellen a chance to press for a global minimum tax on corporate profits.

The IMF on Tuesday raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6%, reflecting a rapidly brightening outlook for the US, but it warned that emerging market economies were lagging advanced economies. Pointing to a dramatic divergence between the outlook for the US and much of the rest of the world, it said the pandemic threatened to reverse years of progress in reducing poverty.

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva told an event with Yellen and World Bank president David Malpass that richer countries should ensure low-income countries received coronavirus vaccinations for the sake of everyone. “We have no way to get through (this) without pulling together,” she said.

Expanding the IMF's reserves, or Special Drawing Rights (SDR), would boost liquidity for all members, without adding to the debt burden of countries already in or facing debt distress, finance officials and economists said.

Extending the current freeze on debt service payments by the poorest countries could provide billions of dollars for them to spend on vaccines and stimulus, Malpass told reporters on Monday.