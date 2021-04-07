IMF says more vaccine spending is fastest way to shore up public finances

The Covid-19 pandemic will continue to swell global public debt in 2021, but spending more money to accelerate vaccinations is the fastest way to start to normalise government finances, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF said in its 2021 Fiscal Monitor report that if faster global vaccinations bring the virus under control sooner, more than $1 trillion in additional global tax revenue could be collected through 2025 in advanced economies.

If that same upside scenario in the Fund's economic forecasts materialises, global GDP output could increase by $9 trillion during the same period as businesses reopen and hire more quickly, the IMF said.

"Vaccination will, thus, more than pay for itself, providing excellent value for public money invested in ramping up global vaccine production and distribution," the IMF said in the report.

The IMF and the World Bank during their virtual Spring Meetings this week are urging member countries to keep up fiscal support for their economies and vulnerable citizens and businesses until the pandemic is firmly under control.

The Fund estimated governments have deployed some $16 trillion in pandemic-related fiscal support since the pandemic started through March 17 this year. That includes $10 trillion from additional spending and foregone revenue, and $6 trillion worth of government loans, guarantees and capital injections for businesses.

In 2021, the Fund projects fiscal deficits will shrink slightly in most countries as pandemic-related support expires or winds down, unemployment claims drop and revenues start to recover as businesses reopen.