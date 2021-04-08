Brazil detects first case of SA variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in SA, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the world's worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for burials.

Scientists warned on Wednesday that yet another new variant could be emerging in Brazil's inland city of Belo Horizonte.

The Federal University of Minas Gerais said in a statement that two samples taken in the city included a previously unseen set of 18 mutations, including some in the same genes modified by the SA variant and Brazil's already prevalent variant, known as P.1.

The detection of additional variants adds to concerns that a brutal Covid-19 wave battering Brazil may keep breaking grim records for weeks to come. On Tuesday, the health ministry reported a single-day record of 4,195 deaths, followed by another 3,829 fatalities on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo, the country's biggest city, on Wednesday said it would begin opening some 600 new graves per day, well beyond the record of 426 burials in a day on March 30. The city is also preparing plans for a “vertical cemetery,” a crypt with 26,000 drawer-like graves that can be built in 90 days once approved.

The outbreak in South America's largest country may overtake the US to become the world's deadliest, some medical experts predict.

The woman in Sao Paulo state now confirmed as infected by the SA virus variant was first identified by the Butantan biomedical institute as a possible case of a new local variant. Further analysis confirmed it as the first known local case of the variant widely circulating in SA and elsewhere.

Scientists fear a showdown between the SA variant and Brazil's P. 1 variant, both of which are more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original version of the coronavirus, worsening Covid-19 surges.

“It could be a huge duel,” said Maria Carolina Sabbaga, one of Butantan's co-ordinators for studying new variants. “I think P. 1 has already taken over. I'm not sure if the SA variant will overtake P. 1, let's see.”

The SA variant in studies appears to lessen protection from current vaccines.

José Patané, a Butantan researcher, said the variant most likely arrived in Brazil after travelling through Europe towards the end of 2020.

The first local diagnosis, a woman in her 30s in the city of Sorocaba, had not travelled abroad or come into contact with someone who did, indicating local community transmission, researchers said.