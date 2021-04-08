World

UK minister Lewis urges Northern Ireland communities to resolve tension

08 April 2021 - 16:25 By William James
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, on February 3 2021.
Image: REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis urged communities in Northern Ireland to come together to resolve tension there, saying he would hold meetings with leaders in the British province about recent violence.

"All communities in Northern Ireland must work together to resolve the tensions that we are currently facing," Lewis said in a statement.

"The people of Northern Ireland deserve better than a continuation of the violence and disorder that we have witnessed in recent days."

