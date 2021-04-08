UN peacekeeper dismissed for alleged rape of 16-year-old Congolese girl

An unidentified British UN peacekeeper has been dismissed after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and allegedly giving her £3,600 (R71,984) and goods afterwards.

The Daily Mail reports that the man was working in the DRC for the UN in 2017 when he allegedly raped the girl.

It is reported that the mother of the victim then reported the matter to the Congolese authorities and later reported it to the UN mission after seeing no progress from her country's law enforcers.

The UN Office of Internal Oversight Services took over the investigation and said that the claims were “substantiated” and the official was then dismissed.

The case was then referred to the UK's National Crime Agency in 2018. The agency reviewed the case and decided not to continue with a full investigation.

