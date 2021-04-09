World

Biden creates commission to study potential Supreme Court expansion

09 April 2021 - 20:36 By Susan Heavey and Andrew Chung
The commission will be made up of a bipartisan group of legal scholars, former federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the court.
The commission will be made up of a bipartisan group of legal scholars, former federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the court.
Image: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

US President Joe Biden on Friday will order the creation of a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the Supreme Court, the White House said, including whether to expand the number of justices, a key goal of progressive Democrats.

In a statement, the White House said the commission would tackle the "merits and legality" of specific high court reform proposals. Along with the contentious idea of expanding the court, reform advocates have recently pushed for term limits for the justices.

"The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform," the statement said.

The commission will be made up of a bipartisan group of legal scholars, former federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the court. It will hold public meetings and have 180 days to report its findings.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to dump Medicaid work case

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to cancel an upcoming oral argument on a policy introduced under his ...
News
1 month ago

US Supreme Court sets the stage for release of Trump tax returns

Donald Trump suffered a major setback on Monday in his long quest to conceal details of his finances as the US Supreme Court paved the way for a New ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  4. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  5. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X