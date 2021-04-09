World

"Explosive" volcanic eruption rocks Caribbean island St Vincent

09 April 2021 - 19:49 By Sarah Marsh
Smoke spews from the dome of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on April 8, 2021, in this still image obtained a video from the University of West Indies Seismic Research Center.
Smoke spews from the dome of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on April 8, 2021, in this still image obtained a video from the University of West Indies Seismic Research Center.
Image: Courtesy of The UWI Seismic Research Centre/ via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT THE UWI SEISMIC RESEARCH CENTRE. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent "explosively" erupted on Friday morning, spreading ash across surrounding villages, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said.

Late on Thursday, Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said people living in so-called red zones in the northwest and northeast of the island needed to evacuate immediately as the volcano pumped out more smoke and steam.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  4. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  5. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X