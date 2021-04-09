World

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

09 April 2021 - 16:35 By Tiyashi Datta
Facebook said it will be converting a part of it's Menlo Park, in California US into a vaccination site.
Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States.

For this initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a post .

"We're also teaming up with the State of California and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state's hardest hit regions," wrote Sandberg.

Earlier this year, the social media company decided to launch a tool to give people in the United States information about where to get Covid-19 vaccines and added a Covid-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.

