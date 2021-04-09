World

US plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks

09 April 2021 - 07:10 By Reuters
European External Action Service (EEAS) deputy secretary-general Enrique Mora and Iranian deputy at ministry of foreign affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, on April 6 2021.
European External Action Service (EEAS) deputy secretary-general Enrique Mora and Iranian deputy at ministry of foreign affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, on April 6 2021.
Image: EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS

The US State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the US envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weekend.

While echoing descriptions of the talks being held in Vienna as “constructive,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters “we would also, however, hasten to not allow expectations to outpace where we are”.

Diplomats from major powers have met separately with Iran and the US to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.

Neither the US nor Iran expect fast breakthroughs in the talks that began in Vienna on Tuesday, with European and other diplomats acting as intermediaries because Tehran rejects face-to-face talks for now.

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is expected to return home as the talks break for the weekend, Price said. The talks are chiefly among experts in two working groups that are discussing what sanctions the US might remove and what nuclear limits Iran might observe to revive the 2015 deal.

The remaining parties to the original nuclear deal — Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — are expected to meet on Friday in a group called the Joint Commission that is chaired by the EU.

Price said the expert-level talks “may resume in the coming days, potentially next week”. 

MORE

Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions

Iran will not stop its 20% uranium enrichment before the United States lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on ...
News
1 week ago

Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in suspected Iranian attack: Israeli official

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by a missile in the Arabian Sea on Thursday in what was suspected to be an Iranian attack, an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  4. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  5. Receptionist dead, doctor critical after gunmen rob Pretoria medical facility South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
From 'distracted' high school kid, to profitable clothing customiser in two ...
X