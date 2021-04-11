World

China considering mixing Covid-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

11 April 2021 - 16:42 By Reuters
China has developed four domestic vaccines approved for public use and an official said on Saturday that the country will likely produce 3 billion doses by the end of the year.
China has developed four domestic vaccines approved for public use and an official said on Saturday that the country will likely produce 3 billion doses by the end of the year.
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China's top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing Covid-19 vaccines, as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.

Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

The currently available vaccines “don't have very high rates of protection”, Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday.

“Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered,” he said.

Gao said that taking steps to “optimise” the vaccine process including changing the number of doses and the length of time between doses was a “definite” solution to the efficacy issues.

'Big demand' for fake Covid-19 vaccine passports sparks alarm

China, Bahrain and a few other nations have already introduced vaccine cards.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

China has developed four domestic vaccines approved for public use and an official said on Saturday that the country will likely produce 3 billion doses by the end of the year.

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was found to have an efficacy rate of slightly above 50% in Brazilian clinical trials. A separate study in Turkey said it was 83.5% effective.

No detailed efficacy data has been released on a vaccines made by China's Sinopharm. It has said two vaccines developed by its units are 79.4% and 72.5% effective respectively, based on interim results.

Both vaccine makers have presented data on their Covid-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy in line with those required by the World Health Organisation, a WHO panel said in March.

China has shipped millions of its vaccines abroad, and officials and state media have fiercely defended the shots while calling into question the safety and logistics capabilities of other vaccines.

“The global vaccine protection rate test data are both high and low,” Gao told state tabloid Global Times on Sunday.

“How to improve the protection rate of vaccines is a problem that requires global scientists to consider,” Gao said, adding that mixing vaccines and adjusting immunisation methods are solutions that he had proposed.

READ MORE

51 million Covid-19 vaccines coming soon: here is what you need to know about the rollout

The country is still on track with its vaccination strategy, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months; lung transplant can save some Covid-19 survivors

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 vaccine: Mass vaccination plans move up a gear

Fridges at Stellenbosch University with the ability to reach -80°C are at the centre of planning for mass vaccinations in the Western Cape.
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  5. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
X