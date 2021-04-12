World

Coronavirus pandemic 'a long way from over', WHO's Tedros says

12 April 2021 - 17:17 By Silke Koltrowitz and Stephanie Nebehay
Tedros said that in some countries, despite continuing transmission, restaurants and nightclubs were full and markets were open and crowded with few people taking precautions.
Tedros said that in some countries, despite continuing transmission, restaurants and nightclubs were full and markets were open and crowded with few people taking precautions.
Image: Christopher Black/WHO/Handout/File Photo/File Photo

Confusion and complacency in addressing Covid-19 means the pandemic is a long way from over, but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We too want to see societies and economies reopening, and travel and trade resuming," Tedros told a news briefing.

"But right now, intensive care units in many countries are overflowing and people are dying – and it’s totally avoidable."

"The Ccovid-19 pandemic is a long way from over. But we have many reasons for optimism. The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped," he added, saying transmission was being driven by "confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures."

India has overtaken Brazil to become the nation with the second highest number of infections worldwide after the United States, as it battles a massive second wave, having given about 105 million vaccine doses among a population of 1.4 billion.

WHO team leader on Covid-19 Maria van Kerkove told the news briefing the pandemic was growing exponentially, with a 9% increase in cases last week, the seventh consecutive week of increases, and a 5% rise in deaths.

Tedros said that in some countries, despite continuing transmission, restaurants and nightclubs were full and markets were open and crowded with few people taking precautions.

"Some people appear to be taking the approach that if they’re relatively young, it doesn’t matter if they get Covid-19," he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Covid-19 probably passed from bats, further studies required - WHO report

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.
News
2 weeks ago

Covid-19 has set back alarmingly the fight against TB, says WHO

The year 2020 has become synonymous with Covid-19, but a new report by the WHO has painted a bleak picture about the impact the pandemic had on TB ...
News
2 weeks ago

Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots amid safety fears, disrupting EU vaccinations

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa
  5. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars
X