Gunman shoots man dead, injures woman in front of Paris hospital

12 April 2021 - 16:45 By Geert De Clercq, Dominique Vidalon and Tangi Salaun
French police investigate the scene after one person was shot dead and one injured in front of the Henry Dunant hospital in Paris, France, on April 12 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An unidentified gunman shot dead a man and injured a woman on Monday in Paris before fleeing on a motorcycle, in what the local mayor said appeared to be a private quarrel and not terrorism-related.

The two were shot in front of a hospital which also serves as a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the upmarket 16th arrondissement of the French capital. The injured woman is being treated for her wounds in the hospital, a police source said.

"It is not a terrorist attack, it was probably a case of score-settling," Francis Szpiner, mayor of the 16th arrondissement, told reporters.

The Paris prosecutor has opened a murder investigation, a spokesman said.

Police union official Rocco Contento told BFM television there had been an argument between the gunman and the woman, who has been identified as a security official at the hospital, and that a man who tried to intervene was then shot.

An eyewitness told Reuters the man was shot in the head several times while he was on the ground.

The vaccination centre at the Henry Dunant hospital was operating at the time of the incident.

Television stations showed dozens of police officers securing the area.

Reuters

