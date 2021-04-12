World

Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site

12 April 2021 - 11:42 By Reuters
Satellite image shows Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility in Isfahan, Iran.
Image: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

Iran said on Monday it had identified the person who disrupted flow of power at the Natanz nuclear facility that led to electricity outage in the site, Iran's Nournews website quoted intelligence sources as saying.

"The person has been identified ... Necessary measures are being taken to arrest this person who caused the electricity outage in one of the halls at the Natanz site," the website reported. It gave no details about the person. 

