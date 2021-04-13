World

Police chief, officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright in Minnesota resign

13 April 2021 - 22:43 By Nick Pfosi
Demonstrators stand on a police vehicle during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, on April 11 2021.
Demonstrators stand on a police vehicle during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, on April 11 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police chief and the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year old Black man who struggled with police after a traffic stop, have both tendered their resignations, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Elliott told reporters they resigned after the Brooklyn Center city council passed a resolution to dismiss both the chief, Tim Gannon, and the officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force.

The moves followed two nights of protests in the city of 30,000 people just miles from Minneapolis, a city already on edge with the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd.

Relatives of Wright have lamented the loss of a man they say was kind, liked basketball and worked multiple jobs to support his two-year-old son.

"I'm hoping this will bring some calm to the community," Elliott said, adding he had yet to accept Potter's resignation, leaving a path to firing her. "We want to send a message to the community that we are taking this situation seriously."

Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Officers then discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and an officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, who re-entered his car, Gannon said on Monday. The officer was later identified as Potter, who can be heard on police video shouting, "Holy shit, I just shot him."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama issued a statement on Tuesday calling for a "full and transparent investigation" following "yet another shooting of a Black man."

"My brother lost his life because they were trigger-happy,” Wright's older half-sibling, Dallas Wright, said during a memorial vigil on Monday evening at the spot where he was killed.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces... I miss him so much, and it's only been a day,” his mother, Katie Wright, said at the vigil. “He was my life, he was my son and I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Police killing of Daunte Wright near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

The police chief of a Minneapolis suburb where a young black man was shot to death by police during a traffic stop, sparking two nights of civil ...
News
14 hours ago

Officer mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser in Daunte Wright killing: police

The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb appeared to be an "accidental discharge" by an officer who drew her gun ...
News
1 day ago

Chauvin lawyer loses bid to sequester jury after police shoot Black man near Minneapolis

The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with George Floyd's deadly arrest last May, denied a defense ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  3. Eskom's De Ruyter 'made three senior appointments without following proper ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  5. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
X