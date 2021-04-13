Regeneron drug proves effective in preventing Covid-19

REGEN-COV, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, protected household contacts from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, with 72% protection against symptomatic infections in the first week, and 93% after that, according to trial data released by the company.

In a separate trial, Regeneron also said the treatment reduced overall risk of progressing to symptomatic Covid-19 by 31%, and by 76% after the third day.

Regeneron has enlisted Switzerland's Roche and its massive biotech facility in San Francisco to make about 2 million doses annually. The cocktail already has emergency US approval for mild to moderate Covid-19 patients, and the companies are hoping the latest trials convince regulators to expand deployment.