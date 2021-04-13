US calls for pause to J&J Covid-19 vaccine over rare blood clots

J&J said it was working closely with regulators and noted no clear causal relationship had been established between the events and the Covid-19 vaccine made by its Janssen unit.

One woman died and a second in Nebraska has been hospitalised in critical condition, the New York Times reported, citing officials.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the US.

J&J's shares were down 3% before the opening bell.

The US move comes less than a week after Europe's drugs regulator said it was reviewing rare blood clots in four people in the US who had received the shot.

European officials have said J&J began delivering its Covid-19 vaccine to EU countries on Monday and had committed to delivering 55 million doses to the bloc by the end of June and another 120 million in the third quarter.

Europe's drugs regulator continues to recommend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. Several EU countries, however, have limited its use to certain age groups.

Australia has no current plans to add J&J's coronavirus vaccine to its immunisation drive, authorities said on Tuesday, as it moves away from procuring vaccines under review for potential links to blood clots.