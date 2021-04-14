Force used on George Floyd was justified — expert in Derek Chauvin trial

Defence attorneys in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday called an expert witness who testified that the former Minneapolis police officer was justified and reasonable in his use of force during his arrest of George Floyd.

After 11 days of testimony by prosecution witnesses, Eric Nelson, lead attorney for Chauvin, called Barry Brodd, a private consultant in the use of force by law enforcement who said Chauvin was following his training during the encounter.

His testimony contradicted several prosecution witnesses, including the city police chief, who earlier in the trial said Chauvin had no justification for kneeling on the 46-year-old black man's neck for more than nine minutes.

“Officer Chauvin's interactions with Mr. Floyd were following his training, following current practices and were objectively reasonable,” Brodd testified.

Chauvin's defence team also sought to highlight Floyd's apparent history of drug abuse, laying groundwork to support its argument that he died of an overdose, rather than from lack of oxygen caused by Chauvin's actions as the prosecution contends.

Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges stemming from the May 2020 incident, captured on bystander videos. The case prompted protests against racism and police brutality in cities in the US and around the world last year.