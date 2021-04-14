World

Officer who shot and paralysed Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, returned to duty

14 April 2021 - 09:25 By Reuters
Officer Rusten Sheskey was back from administrative leave after an internal review found him to “have been acting within policy”.
Officer Rusten Sheskey was back from administrative leave after an internal review found him to “have been acting within policy”.
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/ File photo

A white policeman cleared of criminal wrongdoing after shooting an African-American man in the back last August in Kenosha, Wisconsin, igniting deadly protests that helped stoke a summer of US racial tensions, has been returned to duty.

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement posted on Tuesday that officer Rusten Sheskey was back from administrative leave as of March 31, after an internal review found him to “have been acting within policy”, and would face no discipline.

In January, Wisconsin prosecutors cleared Sheskey of any criminal charges in the August 23 2020 shooting that left Jacob Blake paralysed and became a major flashpoint in nationwide protests for racial justice following the George Floyd killing months earlier in Minneapolis.

The Kenosha County district attorney concluded Sheskey acted in self-defence while responding to a domestic dispute and shooting Blake seven times at close range from behind.

White US police officer cleared of charges in shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer of criminal charges in the shooting a black man from behind in the presence of his ...
News
3 months ago

Investigators found that Blake was armed with a knife and had resisted arrest, withstanding multiple Taser shots before he was gunned down.

The shooting unfolded in the presence of Blake's young children.

Blake sued Sheskey in federal court in Wisconsin last month, seeking unspecified damages for his injuries and a “substantial sum” in punitive damages.

Two other officers who were likewise cleared of criminal wrongdoing for their role in the arrest and shooting were returned to full duty last July, after their actions were found to be reasonable and justified, police said then.

“Though this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome,” Chief Miskinis said. “However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made.”

It was not immediately clear whether Sheskey was placed back on patrol duty.

Protests broke out last summer in response to viral cellphone video that showed Blake walking around the front of his car with Sheskey following him and opening fire after Blake opened the door to the vehicle.

But investigators have said the video was incomplete, failing to reveal that Blake was armed with a knife and that he had resisted arrest when police tried to detain him on a felony arrest warrant.

The shooting of Blake attracted a mix of civil rights demonstrators, anarchists and right-wing militias last summer to Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people between Milwaukee and Chicago.

At the height of those protests, teenager Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with a rifle, killing two men and wounding another. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts.

READ MORE:

Force used on George Floyd was justified — expert in Derek Chauvin trial

Defence attorneys in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday called an expert witness who testified that the former Minneapolis police officer ...
News
3 hours ago

Police chief, officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright in Minnesota resign

The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police chief and the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year old Black man who struggled with police after ...
News
13 hours ago

WATCH | US Army lieutenant files suit against two Virginia police for assault during traffic stop

A US Army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers in federal court over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop, ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  3. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  4. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  5. Eskom's De Ruyter 'made three senior appointments without following proper ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
X