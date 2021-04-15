Minnesota officer faces manslaughter charge over shooting of Daunte Wright

Similar activity on Tuesday night ended with deputies abruptly advancing on protesters with volleys of teargas, non-lethal rounds and flash-bang devices to disperse the crowd, two hours before a 10pm curfew went into effect.

Responding to criticism that officers used heavy-handed tactics unnecessarily, Mayor Mike Elliott said on Wednesday that the county sheriff's office, rather than city police, was handling crowd control.

“Gassing, in my opinion, is not a humane way of policing,” Elliott told reporters. He also urged demonstrators to remain peaceful, saying: “The eyes of the world are on Brooklyn Center.”

As a curfew took effect on Wednesday night, law enforcement backed by National Guard troops moved again to break up the crowds with pepper spray and flash-bangs, though no teargas appeared to have been immediately used.

GUN VS. TASER

To convict Potter of second-degree manslaughter under Minnesota law, prosecutors must show that she was “culpably negligent” and took an “unreasonable risk” in her actions against Wright. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

In a police video of the shooting, Potter shouts: “Taser, Taser, Taser!” as she draws her weapon and opens fire on Wright in his car after he had just pulled away from a fellow officer, then she is heard to say: “Holy shit, I just shot him.”

City Police Chief Jim Gannon, who also resigned on Tuesday, has said the shooting appeared to have been accidental.

The Washington County Attorney's Office, which brought the case, said Potter was acting as her partner's field training officer at the time of the shooting.

“Certain occupations carry an immense responsibility and none more so than a sworn police officer,” Imran Ali, head of the county attorney's major crimes unit, said in a statement.

Prosecutors will seek to prove that Potter “abrogated her responsibility to protect the public when she used her firearm rather than her Taser,” he said. “Her action caused the unlawful killing of Mr. Wright, and she must be held accountable.”

Potter's handgun and Taser were holstered on opposite sides of her belt in such a way that she would have had to use her left hand to draw the electric-stun device, the county attorney's office said. Instead, she pulled her Glock 9mm pistol with her right hand.

The prosecutors also said Potter's partner officer, Anthony Luckey, had determined after stopping Wright that he had an outstanding warrant for a “gross misdemeanour weapons charge.”