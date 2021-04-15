UK scientists find higher risk of brain clots from Covid-19 compared with vaccines

There is a much higher risk of brain blood clots from Covid-19 infection than there is from vaccines against the disease, British researchers said on Thursday, after the rollout of inoculations was disrupted by reports of rare clots.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have both seen very rare reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) linked to their vaccines. On Wednesday, the US paused vaccinations using J&J's shot while a link with clots was investigated, with Denmark ditching AstraZeneca's shot over the issue.

British and European regulators have stressed that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

A study of 500,000 Covid-19 patients found CVST had occurred at a rate of 39 people out of a million following infection, researchers said. That compares with European Medicines Agency (EMA) figures showing that 5 in a million people reported CVST after getting AstraZeneca's shot.

The researchers said in a preprint study that the risk of CVST was 8-10 times higher following Covid-19 infection than it was from existing vaccines for the disease.