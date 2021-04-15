US, European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tehran's intent raised questions about its seriousness over the talks in Vienna between Iran and the world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

“We take very seriously its provocative announcement of an intent to begin enriching uranium at 60 percent,” Blinken told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “I have to tell you the step calls into question Iran's seriousness with regard the nuclear talks,” he said.

The nuclear deal has unravelled as Iran has breached its limits on uranium enrichment in a graduated response to the US withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and Washington's reinstatement of harsh economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Last week, Iran and fellow signatories held what they described as “constructive” talks to restore the deal ditched by the Trump administration — which saw the terms as too lenient on Tehran.

The explosion at Iran's uranium enrichment site came on Sunday ahead of a second week of talks. Israel, which supported former US President Donald Trump's hard line against Iran, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared to be the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

Britain, France and Germany also said Tehran's new decision to enrich at 60 %, from the 20% it has reached so far, and activate 1,000 advanced centrifuge machines at its Natanz plant was at odds with the talks. They said they rejected “all escalatory measures by any actor”, in an apparent signal to Israel.

“Iran's announcements are particularly regrettable given they come at a time when all JCPoA participants and the US have started substantive discussions, with the objective of finding a rapid diplomatic solution to revitalise and restore the JCPoA,” the three countries said in a statement, referring to the 2015 deal.