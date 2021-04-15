US House Republicans would act against Gaetz if charges filed, lawmaker says

Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives would take action against embattled Republican congressman Matt Gaetz if the Justice Department formally charges him, the party's second-ranking member in the chamber said on Wednesday.

Representative Steve Scalise did not specify precisely how they might act but said the precedent was to remove members who are formally charged from congressional committees.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female, according to a US law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity.