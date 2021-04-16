Former Minnesota police officer charged in Wright death appears in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a young Black man during a traffic stop made her first court appearance on Thursday as the slain motorist's family called for “full accountability” for his death.

Kimberly Potter, 48, who turned in her badge on Tuesday and posted $100,000 bond hours after her arrest on Wednesday, appeared for the online video hearing seated with her lawyer in his office. The proceeding lasted just a few minutes.

Potter, wearing a plaid shirt, was not asked any questions about the case or her intended plea, and spoke only to say: “Yes, I am,” when asked to affirm her attendance for the record.

She waived her right to a formal reading of the criminal complaint charging her with second-degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Police pulled over Wright for what they said was an expired vehicle registration tag that led officers to find an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanour firearms offence.