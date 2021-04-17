Four killed as police open fire at workers in Bangladesh
17 April 2021 - 11:40
At least four people were shot dead and many injured on Saturday as police opened fire at workers demanding a pay rise at a Chinese-backed coal-fired power plant in southeastern Bangladesh, police said.
Police were forced to open fire when protesters attacked them at the under-construction power plant in Chittagong, local police official Azizul Islam told Reuters by from the location.
"Four died and many injured... We're trying to control the situation," Islam said.