World

Israel and Greece sign their biggest defense deal ever

18 April 2021 - 09:07 By Reuters
Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser of UAE's President, talk during a meeting in Paphos, Cyprus April 16, 2021.
Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser of UAE's President, talk during a meeting in Paphos, Cyprus April 16, 2021.
Image: Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via REUTERS

Israel and Greece have signed their largest-ever defence procurement deal, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

As part of the deal, Israel's Elbit Systems Ltd. will operate a training centre for the Greek air force under a contract worth about $1.65 billion, the ministry said.

Elbit said it will supply new M-346 training aircraft and maintain the the Greek air force's entire training fleet, comprising dozens of M-346 and T-6 aircraft, for a period of approximately 20 years.  

