World

Five people stabbed in attack inside Albania mosque

19 April 2021 - 20:56 By Florian Goga and Fatos Bytyci
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the incident, police confirmed.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the incident, police confirmed.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in a mosque in the Albanian capital Tirana on Monday following afternoon prayers, police said.

They said a 34-year-old man was quickly arrested over the attack and local media said he had been suffering from depression and was wanted by police over another stabbing incident in March. Police had no immediate comment.

Police said all those injured in the 2.30 pm attack in the Dine Hoxha moaque in downtown Tirana had been hospitalised.

Reuters

READ MORE:

New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing

The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a massacre that prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate, ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  3. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  4. WATCH: Hawaii police release graphic footage of rugby player Lindani Myeni’s ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X