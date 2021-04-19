WATCH | Drugs, exhaust fumes and a $20 bill: George Floyd trial: What we know so far

More than a year ago George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest. He was restrained under former police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee for nearly nine minutes and died in hospital an hour later.

The Chauvin case was finally being prosecuted in criminal court from March 29. Chauvin faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Over the past two weeks, the court has heard testimony from the state, witnesses, the defence, family and medical experts. The prosecution is arguing that Floyd died as a result of Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the defence will argue that Floyd’s death was a result of his drug use.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard on Monday.

Minneapolis is braced for potential citywide protests if Chauvin is acquitted or convicted on one of the lesser charges.

The cause of death will ultimately be the determining factor in this case.

