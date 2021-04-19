World

WATCH | Endangered baby monkey born at Australian zoo

19 April 2021 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE

Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, welcomed a new male Francois’ langur monkey.

There are 15 subspecies of langurs, found mostly in India. However, they can survive in different types of ecosystems, from warm and humid swamps to dry, torn scrubs and deserts.

Langurs can grow up to 76cm in height and weigh up to 18kg.

They have long fur that can be either silver, grey, brown, golden or red. In this case the  baby has red fur while the parents have black fur.

They are not as active as other monkeys.

Langurs communicate using harsh and cough barks, rumble screams, grunts, honks, rumbles and hiccups. 

