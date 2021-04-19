World can bring pandemic under control within months: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The world has the means to bring the global Covid-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, urging a fair and equitable sharing of global resources.

But global climate change activist Greta Thunberg, joining the daily WHO news briefing from Sweden as a guest, took a swipe at "vaccine nationalism" and said it was unethical that rich countries were prioritising their younger citizens for vaccination ahead of vulnerable groups in developing countries.

"We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably," the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.