Mexico president receives AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca shot against Covid-19 on Tuesday, urging trust in vaccines after several countries limited the use of AstraZeneca due to suspected links to rare blood clots.

Lopez Obrador, 67, has said the benefits of getting inoculated outweighed the risks of the low-cost shot, which is a core pillar of Mexico's vaccination strategy.

Ahead of rolling up his sleeve for the shot at the end of his regular daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said he wanted to encourage all older adults to also get their shots to be protected from the coronavirus.

"We're sure there is no risk, no danger, that there are no serious side effects," he said, without specifically naming AstraZeneca.