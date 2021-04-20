WATCH | Man snatches child from railway as train approaches

India's ministry of railways has released footage showing a railroad worker saving a child from a railway as a train sped towards them.

In the video posted on Twitter, the ministry labelled Mayur Shelkhe, the worker stationed at Vangani station of Central Railway as a “good Samaritan.”

“He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty,” the ministry said.

Shelke was also saluted by his coworkers for his bravery.