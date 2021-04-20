World

WATCH | Man snatches child from railway as train approaches

20 April 2021 - 09:07 By TimesLIVE
Indian railway worker saved a child from being hit by a speeding train. Stock image.
Indian railway worker saved a child from being hit by a speeding train. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Anton Opperman

India's ministry of railways has released footage showing a railroad worker saving a child from a railway as a train sped towards them.

In the video posted on Twitter, the  ministry labelled Mayur Shelkhe, the worker stationed at Vangani station of Central Railway as a “good Samaritan.”

“He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty,” the ministry said.

Shelke was also saluted by his coworkers for his bravery.

READ MORE:

Eleven dead, 98 injured after train derails in Egypt

Eleven people were killed and 98 injured on Sunday in a train accident in Egypt's Qalioubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a ...
News
1 day ago

Taiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train

Taiwanese rescuers were trying on Monday to retrieve the last body of a passenger from wreckage of a deadly train crash last week.
News
2 weeks ago

Lucky Montana blames 'corrupt' Popo Molefe for collapse of Prasa

Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana would like everyone to believe he cannot be blamed for the collapse of the commuter rail state-owned company.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X