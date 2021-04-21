World

Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' towards justice in the US

21 April 2021 - 09:07 By Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris leave after making remarks after a jury reached guilty verdicts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stemming from George Floyd's deadly arrest, in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, US, April 20, 2021.
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris leave after making remarks after a jury reached guilty verdicts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stemming from George Floyd's deadly arrest, in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, US, April 20, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the guilty verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd “a giant step” towards justice in the US.

Derek Chauvin, a white officer, was convicted after kneeling for more than nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, during an arrest last May. Video of the incident set off worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter — after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses.

“It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see,” Biden said in nationally televised remarks. “Systemic racism is a stain on the nation's soul.”

The Democratic president said the protests seen in the US after Floyd's killing were something the nation had not witnessed since the civil rights movement and had unified people of different races.

“Nothing can ever bring their brother and father back,” he said of the Floyd family, “but this can be a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America.”

Biden also praised the “brave young woman” who recorded Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, and cited the police officers who testified for the prosecution in the case “instead of closing ranks.”

“For so many,” Biden said, “it feels like it took all of that for the judicial system to deliver basic accountability.”

Vice-president Kamala Harris also delivered remarks, urging the US Senate to pass the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” which was approved by the US House of Representatives and aims to stop aggressive law enforcement tactics that have targeted African Americans and other minorities.

“A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice. This verdict brings us a step closer,” said Harris, the first Black person, first Asian American and first woman to be vice-president.

Earlier in the day, Biden said he was praying for the “right verdict,” a comment that sparked criticism. He said he would not have made such a comment if the jury was not sequestered.

Biden and Harris watched the verdict with staff in the president's dining room. Afterward, Biden spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and then Biden, Harris and first lady Jill Biden spoke with Floyd's younger brother Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office. 

For the past three weeks, the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, US, heard many testimonies from the state, witnesses, the defence, family and medical experts. Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. Closing arguments are expected on April 19 2021. Here are some of the key testimonies from the trial so far.

READ MORE:

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in George Floyd case

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of all three charges of murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George ...
News
11 hours ago

US House Speaker Pelosi criticised for thanking George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life'

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday drew criticism by thanking George Floyd, a Black man who became a symbol of the struggle ...
News
3 hours ago

Ohio police kill black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a black teenage girl on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of an attempted ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  2. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  3. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. Spiked drugs suspicion in deaths of Pretoria property developer and colleagues South Africa

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X