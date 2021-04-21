J&J to co-operate in study of rare clots linked to Covid-19 vaccine, German scientist says

A German scientist studying extremely rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine said on Tuesday Johnson & Johnson has agreed to work with him on the research after similar serious side effects emerged in recipients of its shot.

Andreas Greinacher, a transfusion medicine expert at Greifswald University, announced the collaboration after the European Medicines Agency said it would add a label to J&J's vaccine warning of unusual blood clots with low platelet counts. AstraZeneca's shot has a similar warning.

As with AstraZeneca, the EMA said benefits of getting J&J's shot still outweigh the clotting risk, a position Greinacher backs, too.

Greinacher, who on Tuesday released a new paper offering a potential explanation for the complications, wants J&J vaccine samples to study in his lab. Since mid-March his team has been analysing specimens from people who suffered clots after getting AstraZeneca's shot.