'Justice for black America is justice for all of America' - Scores react to Derek Chauvin's conviction

“Guilty! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America.”

This is the reaction of Ben Crump, a legal attorney for George Floyd, who welcomed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Thousands of people flooded Twitter to welcome the verdict and justice for Floyd.

The jury found 45-year-old Chauvin criminally liable in Floyd's death last year after listening to testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.

Those following the trial had waited with bated breath for the final verdict since deliberations began on Monday.