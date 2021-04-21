World

'Justice for black America is justice for all of America' - Scores react to Derek Chauvin's conviction

21 April 2021 - 10:25
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is placed in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on April 20 2021 in this courtroom sketch.
Image: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

“Guilty! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America.”

This is the reaction of Ben Crump, a legal attorney for George Floyd, who welcomed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder on Tuesday. 

Thousands of people flooded Twitter to welcome the verdict and justice for Floyd. 

The jury found 45-year-old Chauvin criminally liable in Floyd's death last year after listening to testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.

Those following the trial had waited with bated breath for the final verdict since deliberations began on Monday. 

Right now I'm thinking of George Floyd, his family and those who knew him. I hope this verdict brings some measure of...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges against him — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Floyd was killed in May last year during a confrontation with the police. Chauvin and three other officers had arrested him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 note at a store and proceeded to restrain him. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. 

The incident was captured in a video recorded by 18-year-old Darnella Frazier, who was a bystander at the scene. 

This is what was said on social media: 

