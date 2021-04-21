'Justice for black America is justice for all of America' - Scores react to Derek Chauvin's conviction
“Guilty! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America.”
This is the reaction of Ben Crump, a legal attorney for George Floyd, who welcomed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.
Thousands of people flooded Twitter to welcome the verdict and justice for Floyd.
The jury found 45-year-old Chauvin criminally liable in Floyd's death last year after listening to testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.
Those following the trial had waited with bated breath for the final verdict since deliberations began on Monday.
Right now I'm thinking of George Floyd, his family and those who knew him. I hope this verdict brings some measure of...Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges against him — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd was killed in May last year during a confrontation with the police. Chauvin and three other officers had arrested him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 note at a store and proceeded to restrain him. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.
The incident was captured in a video recorded by 18-year-old Darnella Frazier, who was a bystander at the scene.
This is what was said on social media:
I know nothing can bring #GeorgeFloyd back but this picture helps just a little bit. pic.twitter.com/NgWfxhsFG6— Ducks Can Resist Too 🌊💙🦆 #FreshIsBest (@dhershiser) April 21, 2021
Derek Chauvin wasn't convicted for the murder of George Floyd because racism is over or because the justice system now works. It happened because the establishment feared the consequences of protecting their own, this time.— Ed Poole 🟨🟥💙🟠⬆️ (@edwardpoole1975) April 21, 2021
Keep fighting. Protest works. #BLM #GeorgeFloydTrial
We all know that the murderers of the world are not always convicted so. George Floyd has still been taken away from his family— AURORA (@AURORAmusic) April 21, 2021
My heart still aches for them
And for every family who has been through this so many times before.
But, also I feel joy
Because Justice have been served
Almost a year ago, #GeorgeFloyd became a victim of police brutality. Today Derek Chauvin was convicted on all charges. Speaks volumes of the judicial system prevailing in the US. Full credit to all those who stood for justice.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 21, 2021
17 year old Darnella Frazier who had the presence of mind to film George Floyd’s murder is who I’m thinking of right now because she’s a hero who kept filming despite taunts or threats.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 21, 2021
def not here to police the optimism or the celebration / relief George Floyd’s family gets to experience today. but just always in the headspace of it never had to happen. & praying it never happens again.— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 21, 2021
What if 17yr old Darnella Frazier hadn’t videotaped George Floyd’s death? We would never have known. On average 3 people die each day by police.— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) April 21, 2021