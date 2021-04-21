Ohio police kill Black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a Black teenage girl on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of an attempted stabbing, according to authorities and the youngster's family.

The shooting in a neighbourhood on the city's southeast side happened to coincide with announcement of the guilty verdict by a Minneapolis jury against a former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last year.

Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting in Ohio's capital hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers involved there were answering an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing.

Police arriving at the home encountered a chaotic scene of several people on the front lawn of a dwelling where the female youth, seen brandishing what appeared to be knife, was charging towards another female who fell backwards, the video showed.

A police officer then opened fire on the youth as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway. The video then shows what appears to be a kitchen knife lying on pavement near the teenager.

Authorities described the youth who was fatally shot as a 15-year-old girl. But family members have identified her as Makiyah Bryant, aged 16.