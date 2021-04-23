Co-creator of AstraZeneca Covid shot defends safety amid clot concerns

One of the Oxford scientists who co-developed AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine defended its safety on Friday and said he was not worried that some countries had opted to restrict its use amid concerns about a possible link to very rare side effects.

Adrian Hill, director of the Oxford University's Jenner Institute, said teams around the world were working to pin down any potential mechanism for what might be causing the blood clots, using real world data now so many shots have been administered.

He agreed with medicines regulators in Britain, and Europe, and with World Health Organization experts, that the risk-benefit balance for the coronavirus shot favoured its use.

"If some countries choose to use one (Covid) vaccine, there will be more of the other vaccines for other countries," Hill told Reuters. "We don't see this as a huge issue."

More than a dozen European countries had suspended use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, called Vaxzevria, amid reports of cases of the clots combined with low platelets in a very small number of people who had received it. Many countries have resumed using the shot, but with some restrictions.