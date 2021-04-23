Four-month-old kitten put down after catching Covid-19 from owner
23 April 2021 - 11:35
A kitten was put down after it apparently contracted Covid-19 from its owner in the UK.
Daily Mail reported on Friday that the four-month-old kitten was struggling to breathe when it was taken to the vet earlier this month.
Its condition did not improve and it had to be put down.
Post-mortem tests were conducted and it was revealed the kitten died from complications related to the coronavirus, the UK tabloid reported.
It stated the owner had shown symptoms of the Covid-19 in March and scientists believe the owner had passed the deadly virus to their pet.
TimesLIVE