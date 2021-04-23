J&J Covid-19 vaccine pause under review as US advisers weigh clot reports

Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday are considering if it is safe to resume injections of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, even as senior US health officials prepare for a green light.

The vaccine was paused by the CDC and US Food and Drug Administration last week after reports of rare but serious blood clots associated with low blood platelets. Top health officials have said they hope for a return to the vaccine's use after the panel meets.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing on Friday morning that the agency had prepared a risk/benefit analysis for the panel that included weighing that some individuals would choose not to be vaccinated if they cannot have the one-shot J&J vaccine.

The FDA and the CDC both "feel strongly that we need to act swiftly," Walensky said.

With just one shot, J&J's vaccine allows individuals to be fully vaccinated after two weeks, making it popular with younger people and those who are hard to reach or are transient. It is also stored in a standard refrigerator, making it a useful tool for low-income countries and rural areas unable to keep other vaccines frozen at extremely low temperatures.