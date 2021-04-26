India's removal of tweets critical of Covid-19 response deemed 'dangerous'

The law cited in the government's Twitter request is the Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows authorities to order blocking of public access to information to protect “sovereignty and integrity of India” and maintain public order.

Requests from the government are reviewed under Twitter's rules and the local law, a spokesperson for Twitter told Reuters.

There is a “lack of transparency” in the government's order, said the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights group in Delhi.

“What is clear is there are more directions being issued across social media platforms in India,” it said in a statement.

Twitter has about 17.5 million users in India.

In its most recent transparency report for the six months to June 30, 2020, Twitter said it had received 42,220 legal demands to remove content from 53 countries, with most of the requests coming from five countries including Russia, India and Turkey.

Earlier this year, the social media giant withheld dozens of accounts on the request of the Indian government on grounds that users were posting misleading content related to farmers' protests near Delhi, aiming to incite violence.

But Twitter did not fully comply with the government order to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts, saying it had not blocked all of the content because it believed the directives were not in line with Indian laws.

After the face-off with Twitter earlier this year, the Indian government unveiled tougher rules to regulate big social media firms that it said were needed to hold the companies accountable for any misuse or abuse.

“We all would prefer free spaces to objectively critique power in the offline as well as online space. However, both spaces are increasingly shrinking,” Beg told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.